Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target at $49.25

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 110,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,824. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

