Brokerages Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $22.70

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
International Money Express stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.59. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
