Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $87.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $658,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 257,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,144. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

