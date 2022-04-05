Brokerages Set Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

MNDT opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.95. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

