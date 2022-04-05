Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $31.00

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 199,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $773.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.