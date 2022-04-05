Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $91.50

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. 55,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

