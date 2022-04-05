Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $17.33

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SPWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,387. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $478.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.