Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $14.53

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $37,491.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 9,990 shares worth $151,909. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 264,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

