Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Target Price at GBX 4,125

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,980 ($52.20).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,650 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,520 ($46.16). 2,553,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,509. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,620.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,811.17. The company has a market cap of £90.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

