Brokerages Set XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Target Price at $49.00

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

