Brokers Offer Predictions for Hostess Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

