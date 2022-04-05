Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BBU. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBU opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

