Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 312 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

