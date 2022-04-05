Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $520,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.70) to GBX 1,185 ($15.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.31) to GBX 1,270 ($16.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.15) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $764.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

