Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,369,000.

IJT opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

