Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

