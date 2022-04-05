Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

