Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 6,205 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

