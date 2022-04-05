Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 121,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of WBS opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

