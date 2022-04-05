BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $198.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

BTGOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.39. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,367. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

