BTIG Research Trims Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Target Price to $6.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.