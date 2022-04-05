Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,874,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

