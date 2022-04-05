Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.42. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 22 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $589.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

