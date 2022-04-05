Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.