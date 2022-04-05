Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON WBI opened at GBX 3.72 ($0.05) on Friday. Woodbois has a 12-month low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £68.99 million and a PE ratio of -37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.26.
About Woodbois (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.