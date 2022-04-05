Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON WBI opened at GBX 3.72 ($0.05) on Friday. Woodbois has a 12-month low of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £68.99 million and a PE ratio of -37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.26.

Get Woodbois alerts:

About Woodbois (Get Rating)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.