Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. 3,072,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,164. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

