Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,784,668 shares.The stock last traded at $80.75 and had previously closed at $78.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

