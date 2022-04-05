Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.06. Canoo shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 13,647 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

