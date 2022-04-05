Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of ALGS opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

