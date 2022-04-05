Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBPH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

LBPH opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

