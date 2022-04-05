Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock worth $1,925,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

