Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STOK. Bank of America decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 144.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

