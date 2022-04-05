Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $474 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

