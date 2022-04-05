Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.06

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.06 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 174.10 ($2.28). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,378,219 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAPC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203 ($2.66).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.