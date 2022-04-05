Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.66).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 169.79 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.06. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

