Capital One Financial Weighs in on Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,434,000 after buying an additional 422,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 678,259 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 128,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

