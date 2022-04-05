Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion and $2.42 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00206965 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00409132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054266 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.