Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,840 Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 1,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,280. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54.

