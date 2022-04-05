Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 328,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

