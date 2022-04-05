Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $19.74

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $20.46. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 2,294,919 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

