Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($0.77). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. 24,392,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,647,215. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.