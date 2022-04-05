Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 624,169 shares.The stock last traded at $113.45 and had previously closed at $112.92.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

