CCUniverse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (UVU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $18,690.74 and $7.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 97.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006817 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

