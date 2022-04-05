Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $381.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

