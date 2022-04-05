Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 817,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.