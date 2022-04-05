Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

