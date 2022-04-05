Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 245 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £431.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.10.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

