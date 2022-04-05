Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,739,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,162,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

