Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

CTHR stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.30. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

