Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $287.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.24. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.